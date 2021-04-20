Ticker
Swiss drug-maker puts EU vaccine deliveries before UK
By EUobserver
Swiss firm Moderna has said it will miss second-quarter delivery deadlines for the UK and Canada, but not the EU or Switzerland, Reuters reports. "Vaccine manufacturing is a highly complex process and a number of elements, including human and material resources have factored into this volatility," Patricia Gauthier, a Moderna Canada executive said. The announcement comes amid an ongoing row between the UK and Europe on vaccine shortfalls and exports.