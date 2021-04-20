Ticker
Spanish police raid factory making 3D-printed weapons
By EUobserver
Spanish officers raided an illegal 3D-printing weapons workshop in Santa Cruz de Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands and arrested the owner, who has been charged with illegal possession of weapons and explosives, Reuters writes. A replica assault rifle, small arms, several gun barrels, two tasers and a machete were among the arsenal seized from a Spanish factory discovered to be producing 3D-printed weapons, police said on Sunday.