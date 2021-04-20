By EUobserver

The co-leader of Germany's Greens, Annalena Baerbock, announced Monday she would run for chancellor in September's elections, the first time the party has sought the top job in its 40-year history, Reuters reports. Baerbock said she would offer a "new start" and focus on investing in education, digital and green technologies. A poll last week put support for the Greens on 23 percent, behind 27 percent for Angela Merkel's conservatives.