By EUobserver

Greece formally re-opens on May 14, but from Monday (19 April), tourists from the EU, US, UK, Serbia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will not have to quarantine if vaccinated or testing negative for Covid-19, Reuters reports. Tourism, which generates a fifth of Greece's GDP and one-in-five jobs, is vital for an economy which had climbed out of a decade-long slump only to slip back into recession last year.