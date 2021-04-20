By EUobserver

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg slammed the "tragedy" of vaccine inequity on Monday as she donated €100,000 to the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme. "We have the means at our disposal to correct the great imbalance that exists around the world in the fight against Covid-19," she stressed. Thunberg said earlier she plans to skip COP26 because the uneven rollout of vaccines would not allow countries to participate on even terms.