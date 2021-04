By EUobserver

The European Commission announced on Monday it has activated the contractual option for member states to purchase 100 million more BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine doses - bringing the total number of doses supplied to the EU in 2021 to 600 million. The EU expects to receive 250 million doses of BioNTech/Pfizer in the second quarter (April to June). The EU is currently in talks with the company to purchase 1.8bn more doses.