Ticker
EU sanctions Myanmar junta finance firms
By EUobserver
EU states have imposed sanctions on two Myanmar conglomerates - Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company and Myanmar Economic Corporation - said to provide income for the military junta responsible for killings hundreds of pro-democracy protesters in recent months. They also added 10 junta members to their earlier 25-strong travel ban and asset-freeze lists saying: "Sanctions are crafted in such a way to avoid undue harm to the people of Myanmar".