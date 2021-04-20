By EUobserver

No new Russia sanctions were being prepared, despite its largest-ever deployment of 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders and the risk a small "spark" could ignite a wider conflict, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Monday. Some foreign ministers in Monday's meeting called for the EU to publicly threaten new economic measures as a prophylactic against escalation, diplomats said. "This is up to EU leaders to decide," one diplomat noted.