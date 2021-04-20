Ticker
German ruling party backs Laschet as chancellor candidate
By EUobserver
Leading officials for the German conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party voted to nominate Armin Laschet as chancellor candidate for this year's election, Deutsche Welle reports. A majority of 77.5 percent of the party board voted in favour of the party leader, while Bavarian leader Markus Söder received 9 votes. The vote is not an official decision, but Söder said he would respect the wishes of the CDU party board.