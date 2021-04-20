By EUobserver

Leading officials for the German conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party voted to nominate Armin Laschet as chancellor candidate for this year's election, Deutsche Welle reports. A majority of 77.5 percent of the party board voted in favour of the party leader, while Bavarian leader Markus Söder received 9 votes. The vote is not an official decision, but Söder said he would respect the wishes of the CDU party board.