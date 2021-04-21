By EUobserver

Russia will soon have more than 120,000 troops on Ukraine's border, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said, calling for new Western economic sanctions to deter Moscow from "further escalation", Reuters reports. "The cost of preventing Russia's further escalation will always be lower than the cost of stopping it and mitigating its consequences," Kuleba said. Western officials say the concentration of forces is now larger than during the annexation.