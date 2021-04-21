Ticker
Prague asks EU and Nato states to expel Russian diplomats
By EUobserver
The Czech Republic called on its EU and Nato partners to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity, accusing Moscow of orchestrating an "unprecedented terror attack" on Czech territory, AFP reports. Foreign and interior minister Jan Hamacek said he would summon the Russian ambassador Wednesday to disclose further steps. "We are calling for collective action of EU and Nato countries aimed at solidarity expulsions," Hamacek told reporters.