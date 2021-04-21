By EUobserver

The International Energy Agency (IAE) said on Tuesday that global CO2-emissions from the energy sector will raise by nearly five percent (reaching 33 billion tonnes) this year, Reuters reported. During the pandemic, energy-related emissions fell by 5.8 percent to 31.5 billion tonnes. "This is a dire warning that the economic recovery from the Covid crisis is currently anything but sustainable for our climate," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said.