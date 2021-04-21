Ticker
Spain withdraws judicial appointments reform
By EUobserver
Following a conversation between Spanish justice minister Juan Carlos Campo and EU commissioner for values and transparency Věra Jourová earlier this week, Spain on Tuesday withdrew its proposed controversial reform of the country's top legal body. Brussels previously said that the reform of the General Council of the Judiciary, which has lasted two-and-a-half years, must ensure that the council is not perceived as "vulnerable to politicisation".