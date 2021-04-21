By EUobserver

Concern is growing in European foreign ministries that Russia is preparing to recognise the sovereignty of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic in Ukraine, amid a massive military build-up on Ukraine's eastern border. The Russian presidential decree could come before the weekend, an EUobserver source said. Russia invaded east Ukraine in 2014 after a pro-Western revolution in Kiev and has kept the region under occupation ever since.