Ticker
Coronavirus: Japan to declare state of emergency in Tokyo
By EUobserver
Japan is poised to declare a state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, plus two other regions, amid a fourth coronavirus wave, just three months before the start of the Olympic Games, The Guardian reports. Domestic media said the government was considering tougher measures for Tokyo, Osaka prefecture and neighbouring Hyogo prefecture, as experts warned that mutant strains of the virus were driving new outbreaks and straining health services.