Ticker
Germany's top court clears way for EU recovery fund
By EUobserver
Germany's Constitutional Court gave the green light to approve legislation ratifying the European Union's recovery fund, as it dismissed legal challenges against the debt-financed investment plan, Deutsche Welle writes. The decision is key to launching the bloc's €750bn recovery spending to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the ruling does not mark final approval in the case, as the court still has to make a definitive judgment.