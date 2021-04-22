By EUobserver

Hungary's government plans to tweak laws that underpinned its attacks on foreign-funded universities and civil society organisations, which the EU's top court struck down for breaking EU rules, Bloomberg reported. One draft amendment would scrap provisions that the European Court of Justice said placed "discriminatory and unjustified restrictions" on foreign donations to NGOs. Another would amend rules that effectively forced the George Soros-funded Central European University to move to Vienna.