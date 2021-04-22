By EUobserver

Syria's voting rights in an international anti-chemical weapons body were suspended Wednesday, after 87 member states voted in favour of the sanctions, 15 against, and 34 abstained at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague. Proof Syria has been gassing its own people was "irrefutable", Luis Vassy, France's OPCW ambassador, who introduced the motion, said. The suspension was the first-ever in the OPCW's 24-year history.