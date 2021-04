By EUobserver

UN human rights experts called on Russia to allow jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be medically evacuated and treated abroad, saying they believed his life was at risk, Reuters reports. The UN experts said: "We believe Navalny's life is in serious danger," adding "We are deeply troubled that Navalny is being kept in conditions that could amount to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."