Friday

23rd Apr 2021

Ticker

Golden backdoor to EU exposed in Malta

Chinese, Russian, and Saudi millionaires bought EU passports from Malta using loopholes to avoid having a "genuine link" to the country, according to leaked documents from Henley & Partners, a London-based firm which designed Malta's golden-passport industry. Many passport-buyers spent less than three weeks in Malta and left letterbox-type residences empty most of the time, the leaked files, exposed by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, an NGO, showed.

Merkel 'open' to EU treaty change on health

Angela Merkel also said that the EU should better take into consideration the different experiences of eastern European countries - which are becoming increasingly confident and do not necessarily want an 'ever-closer union'.

EU seeks global AI leadership with new rules

The European Commission unveiled the first-ever legal framework to regulate the use of artificial intelligence in Europe - banning 'social scoring' systems and facial recognition for law enforcement in public spaces, with narrow exceptions.

EU defers decision on gas and nuclear as 'green' energy

The European Commission has laid out rules classifying industrial logging and the burning of trees and crops for energy as 'sustainable' investments. Decisions on whether to also list gas and nuclear energy as 'sustainable' investments will be made later.

After China ban, Romania hit by illegal waste imports

Romania's problem with waste and illegal imports has come under increased public scrutiny after such incidents picked up significantly over the past 18 months - particularly after China, the world's primary importer of waste, implemented a plastics ban.

