By EUobserver

Chinese, Russian, and Saudi millionaires bought EU passports from Malta using loopholes to avoid having a "genuine link" to the country, according to leaked documents from Henley & Partners, a London-based firm which designed Malta's golden-passport industry. Many passport-buyers spent less than three weeks in Malta and left letterbox-type residences empty most of the time, the leaked files, exposed by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, an NGO, showed.