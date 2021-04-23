Ticker
German business favours Greens candidate to succeed Merkel
By EUobserver
Germany's business elite favours Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock to succeed chancellor Angela Merkel after a federal election in September, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed, Reuters reports. The Civey poll of 1,500 executives for WirtschaftsWoche magazine, conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, showed 26.5 percent favoured Baerbock for chancellor, ahead of Christian Lindner of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) on 16.2 percent.