Friday

23rd Apr 2021

Ticker

German business favours Greens candidate to succeed Merkel

By

Germany's business elite favours Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock to succeed chancellor Angela Merkel after a federal election in September, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed, Reuters reports. The Civey poll of 1,500 executives for WirtschaftsWoche magazine, conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, showed 26.5 percent favoured Baerbock for chancellor, ahead of Christian Lindner of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) on 16.2 percent.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU mulls legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls

The European Commission said on Thursday it has not yet decided whether to take legal action against AstraZeneca for failing to meet its contractual obligations - but repeated that all options are still on the table.

Palestinian PM demands EU pressure Israel on elections

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told MEPs that Israel is actively sabotaging the first Palestinian election to be held in 15 years. He also asked the EU to pile pressure on Israel so that people can vote in East Jerusalem.

Albania's election: what is at stake?

Albanians will cast their vote in a general election on Sunday. Will it be a third mandate for the current government of prime minister Edi Rama, or he will be replaced by opposition nominee Lulzim Basha?

Opinion

Football's 'Super League' - an own-goal for EU soft power

The global dominance of European football is a cultural asset contributing to Europe's 'soft power' by cultivating an international fanbase for top clubs. But European values of free speech get lost in pursuit of pleasing autocratic regimes gatekeeping their markets.

News in Brief

  1. Putin's troops march back again from Ukraine border
  2. German business favours Greens candidate to succeed Merkel
  3. 2020 was Europe's hottest year on record: EU scientists
  4. Germany: Bosnia plan put into 'shredder of history'
  5. Czech Republic to expel more Russian diplomats
  6. Over 120 people feared dead after Libya shipwreck
  7. Biden: US will cut emissions by 50 percent by 2030
  8. Golden backdoor to EU exposed in Malta

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. EU mulls legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls
  2. Palestinian PM demands EU pressure Israel on elections
  3. New Bauhaus contest kicks off to inspire green projects
  4. Albania's election: what is at stake?
  5. Football's 'Super League' - an own-goal for EU soft power
  6. Chemical-weapons vote reveals 'friends of Syria' axis
  7. Russia should pay 'costs' for Czech attack, US says
  8. Merkel 'open' to EU treaty change on health

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us