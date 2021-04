By EUobserver

Germany is against redrawing borders in the Western Balkans, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said in Pristina Thursday, after a Slovenia-linked plan leaked to break up Bosnia and creating a Greater Albania. "The idea that things can be solved with new lines on a map is not only unrealistic, but it is dangerous to even initiate this discussion," he said. The informal paper was put into "the shredder of history".