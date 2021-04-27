Ticker
Russia and China to build moon station
By EUobserver
Russia and China plan to build a joint station on the moon, Roscosmos and the Chinese National Space Administration said Friday. Their "International Scientific Lunar Station" would be "a complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and/or in Moon orbit with possible involvement of other countries", they noted. Russia is also leaving an existing International Space Station by 2025 and building its own orbiting laboratory by 2030.