By EUobserver

EU states are to send oxygen and medicine to coronavirus-hit India following a request from Delhi, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and humanitarian aid commissioner Janez Lenarčič said Sunday. "Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support," von der Leyen said. Patients were dying at home due to lack of medical resources in India, the BBC reported, amid over 350,000 new infections a day.