By EUobserver

The EU has urged China to back off in a territorial confrontation with the Philippines, a Western ally, in the South China Sea. "Tensions in the South China Sea, including the recent presence of large Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, endanger peace and stability in the region," an EU spokesperson told Reuters Saturday, after Manila complained Friday that China had stationed militia-manned gunboats around the disputed Whitsun Reef/Julian Felipe Reef.