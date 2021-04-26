Monday

26th Apr 2021

EU urges China to back off in Philippines dispute

The EU has urged China to back off in a territorial confrontation with the Philippines, a Western ally, in the South China Sea. "Tensions in the South China Sea, including the recent presence of large Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, endanger peace and stability in the region," an EU spokesperson told Reuters Saturday, after Manila complained Friday that China had stationed militia-manned gunboats around the disputed Whitsun Reef/Julian Felipe Reef.

Analysis

2030? Fine. 2040? Great. 2050? Even better. Now? Too difficult

Leaders of the world's biggest economies recently renewed their climate commitments. But climate targets decades into the future, with a belief in tech-induced salvation, minimise the sense of urgency needed now to reduce emissions.

Agenda

Brexit is back, and vaccine certificates in focus This WEEK

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel will give their versions of events that took place at their visit to Ankara earlier this month, in a plenary debate at the European Parliament.

