By EUobserver

Czech prime minister and business tycoon Andrej Babiš should return EU funds paid to his Agrofert business since 2017 due to potential undue influence, European Commission auditors said in a report Friday. "Babiš ... through ... [two] trust funds ... also controls the Agrofert group," they said, adding "the Commission services consider that the Agrofert group therefore falls under the prohibition ... of the Conflict of Interests Act".