By EUobserver

Germany's Green party is more popular than chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU-CSU conservative bloc, according to a new opinion poll, Deutsche Welle reports. The Greens polled at 28 percent, up six percentage points, according to the Kantar research group's Sunday trend poll carried out on behalf of tabloid Bild am Sonntag. The newspaper reported that this was the Green's highest-ever poll rating in the history of the Sunday trend polls.