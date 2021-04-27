Tuesday

27th Apr 2021

Survey: Nearly all Russians support annexation of Crimea

A vast majority of Russians support the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and do not believe Russia violated international agreements when it took the action in 2014, according to an independent survey published, The Moscow Times reports. The Levada Center polling agency said 86 percent of respondents supported the annexation, while 71 percent of respondents did not see it as illegal and only nine percent said they did.

