Ticker
UK lawmakers urge PM to publish 'Big Pharma' lobby files
By EUobserver
A cross-party group of British MPs on Monday urged prime minister Boris Johnson to publish all communications with pharmaceutical lobbyists, to better understand the UK's position on the waiver of intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, Reuters reported. This proposal, initiated by India and South Africa in the World Trade Organization last October, is opposed by rich countries like the US, the EU, the UK, Australia and Switzerland.