By EUobserver

Germany might not need Russia's Sputnik V vaccine if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not clear it in time, German chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday. "If it [EMA approval] is soon it would, naturally, make sense to buy Sputnik ... but if it's in some months, we'll have enough vaccines here by then and we will face the question of how much do we order," she said, Reuters reports.