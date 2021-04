By EUobserver

Foreign firms buying more than 35 percent of an EU company with a turnover of more than €100m will have to inform the European Commission if they have received more than €10m in state aid, according to draft rules to be presented by European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on 5 May, Reuters reports. The plan is aimed to stop state-backed giants from buying distressed EU assets in the post-pandemic recession.