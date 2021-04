By EUobserver

Brussels will not impose its own curfew, after the national curfew is lifted on 8 May, Rudy Vervoort, minister-president of the Brussels region said. Until now the curfew in the Belgian capital started at 10PM, against midnight in the rest of Belgium. On 8 May cafe terraces will open again in Belgium until 10PM. The curfew will be replaced by a ban on gatherings of more than three people.