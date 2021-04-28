By EUobserver

ByteDance, the Chinese firm which owns the TikTok social media platform, is to open a 'European Transparency and Accountability Centre' in Ireland next year to address EU politicians' concerns on how it protects children from advertising and harmful content. "We recognise our responsibility to gain the trust of our community and the broader public," it said Tuesday, after consumer groups launched lawsuits against it in 15 EU states in February.