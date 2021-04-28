Ticker
Hungary shifts universities to 'private' control
By EUobserver
Hungary's parliament passed legislation on Tuesday setting up foundations to take control of universities and cultural bodies. Critics say the move extends the right-wing government's ideological control and robs the state of vast assets. The government argued that restructuring is needed for modernisation. The new foundations' boards will be appointed by the government, which will control real estate assets, firms, benefit from EU funds, and influence the universities' governance.