By EUobserver

Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti urged Serbia to bring to justice those who ordered genocide in the 1998 to 1999 Kosovo war on National Missing Person's Day (Tuesday 27 April), marking the date when 377 Kosovar boys and men were slaughtered in a refugee convoy. Some 1,639 war victims were still missing, some having been hidden in cemeteries. The war claimed over 10,000 lives, most of them Kosovar Albanians.