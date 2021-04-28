By EUobserver

Authorities in Burkina Faso have found the bodies of two Spanish journalists, David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, who were killed by jihadists while filming a documentary about poaching near a nature reserve. "The worst news is confirmed," Spanish foreign minister Arancha González Laya said, while praising those "who, like them, carry out courageous and essential journalism from conflict zones". An Irish national was also reportedly killed in the raid.