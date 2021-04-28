By EUobserver

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres urged Turkish and Greek Cypriot parties to "be creative" at the start of informal talks on the island's future after a four-year hiatus, Ekathimerini reports. Guterres has invited officials of the two communities in Cyprus as well as the foreign ministers of Turkey, Greece and the UK to attend the Geneva-based talks this week, in an effort to resume peace negotiations which collapsed in mid-2017.