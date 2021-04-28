By EUobserver

Experts from the European Medicines Agency in Amsterdam have finished the first phase of their trip to Russia as they prepare to rule on whether its Sputnik V coronavirus-vaccine is safe. "Stage one's over ... we're waiting for reports and are getting prepared for inspections of production facilities," Russian health minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday. EMA staff arrived 10 April and their production-site inspections would start 10 May, he added.