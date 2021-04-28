Wednesday

Experts from the European Medicines Agency in Amsterdam have finished the first phase of their trip to Russia as they prepare to rule on whether its Sputnik V coronavirus-vaccine is safe. "Stage one's over ... we're waiting for reports and are getting prepared for inspections of production facilities," Russian health minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday. EMA staff arrived 10 April and their production-site inspections would start 10 May, he added.

EU commission calls Frontex its new 'Return Agency'

The EU's law enforcement agency Frontex has been helping member states return unwanted migrants. The European Commission now wants it to take a lead role, while hoping to boost the number of voluntary deportations.

First EU aid sent to India as Covid-19 crisis worsens

A group of six member states have sent India a shipment of oxygen, medicines, and critical equipment, as the country fights a devastating surge in Covid-19 cases, spurred by the new "double mutant" spreading across the country.

Column

The EU needs a global vaccination strategy - right now

The further the vaccination campaign progresses, the more people will ask: what about the rest of the world? The EU should answer the question loud and clear now before it is drowned out by a rising chorus of criticism.

Opinion

Legal worries on EU's 'green certificates' for Covid travel

With the prospect of rolling non-lethal pandemics, and border-checks based primarily on vaccination status, the assertion in the EU's 'green certificate' memorandum that the proposal "cannot be interpreted as establishing an obligation or right to be vaccinated" seems disingenuous.

