By EUobserver

Switzerland will hold a referendum on same-sex marriage, after opponents gathered some 61,000 signatures calling to put the matter to a national vote, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a petition of the political movement 'Operation Libero' gathered 100,000 signatures in favour of gay marriage this month. The Swiss parliament passed a law recognizing same-sex marriage last December. The Netherlands did so in 2001, leading the way in Europe.