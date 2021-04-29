Thursday

29th Apr 2021

France to enhance surveillance of jihadist websites

The French government submitted on Wednesday a bill to strengthen its counter-terrorism law, allowing security agencies to use algorithms to detect activity on jihadist or extremist websites and watch over high-risk individuals after release from jail, Reuters reported. "Terrorists have changed the methods of communication. We continue to be blind, monitoring phone lines that nobody uses any more," said French interior minister Gerald Darmanin.

