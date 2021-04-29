Ticker
UK readies its own vaccine 'travel certificate'
By EUobserver
The UK is planning to use a National Health Service phone app as its Covid-19 vaccine certificate to facilitate travel internationally this summer, Reuters reported. British transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday that he is working with partners across the world "to make sure that that system can be internationally recognised". The UK will allow international non-essential travel from 17 May. Meanwhile, the EU is preparing its own system.