By EUobserver

"Europe will reach herd immunity in July, latest by August," according to Ugur Sahin, the CEO of German vaccine-maker BioNTech, speaking Wednesday. He was "confident" his firm's jab worked against the Indian Covid-19 variant, he added. Some 68.3 percent of British adults had antibodies in their system due to vaccines as of 11 April, the UK's Office for National Statistics also estimated Wednesday, up from 53.1 percent on 4 April.