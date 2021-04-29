By EUobserver

Press freedom in Europe suffered "extraordinary damage" due to the pandemic in 2020, according to a report by NGOs for the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, out Wednesday. Penalties for misreporting the events, denials of freedom-of-information requests, and impunity for violence against journalists were parts of the problem. The fact just one person was sentenced for the assassination, in 2017, of a Maltese journalist was not credible, it said.