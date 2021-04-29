By EUobserver

Europe could see a "tsunami" of business failures after governments end pandemic-linked aid programmes, worth €1.5 trillion so far, the European Systemic Risk Board, an EU financial watchdog, warned Wednesday. "In a worst-case scenario, the postponed insolvencies would suddenly materialise and trigger a recessionary dynamic, potentially causing further insolvencies," it said. "The current low rate of insolvencies would then be similar to the sea retreating before a tsunami," it added.