By EUobserver

Poland's constitutional court has delayed a verdict on wether Polish or EU law has primacy from Wednesday to 13 May, but a government spokesman said he expected it to rule on the Polish side, in what could trigger a legal crisis for Poland's EU membership. The top judge is a former eurosceptic MP, Krystyna Pawlowicz, who has called the EU flag a "rag". Its other judges are also government loyalists.