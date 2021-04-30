Ticker
New online EU terror law is censorship, warn rights groups
By EUobserver
The European Parliament has approved a EU regulation against 'terrorist' content online. It allows one EU state to ask another to remove content hosted in another. But European Digital Rights, Access Now, the Civil Liberties Union for Europe, and other NGOs say the new rules amount to censorship. "Somebody like Viktor Orban could ask for the removal of content uploaded in another country because it criticises his government," said Liberties.