Friday

30th Apr 2021

Ticker

MEPs: Covid-19 pass must not discriminate

By

The European Parliament, on Thursday, said an "EU Covid-19 certificate", proposed by the European Commission must be able to facilitate free movement without discrimination. They said holders of such a certificate must not be subject to "additional travel restrictions, such as quarantine, self-isolation or testing." They also want it to be universal and accessible to everyone, so as to avoid discrimination against those not yet vaccinated.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Departure of Foster leaves Northern Ireland on edge

Arlene Foster has been under internal pressure for months because of the party's annoyance at her failure to stop the creation of an economic border between Northern Ireland and the rest of Great Britain as part of the Brexit deal.

Support for gay marriage doubles in Romania

A new study has shown that Romanians are increasingly more tolerant towards LGBTI rights - with 43 percent saying that they support a legal form of same-sex union in Romania, either as civil unions or marriage.

Opinion

An SNP win won't mean a 2023 independence referendum

A second referendum would only be called by the SNP when there is a visible and consistent majority in favour among the Scottish electorate. And such a majority does not exist at the present.

Bulgaria accuses Russia of other bomb attacks on Nato

Four explosions and an assassination attempt in Bulgaria were likely perpetrated by Russia, Bulgaria has said, after the Czech Republic, a fellow Nato ally, said Russia killed two people there in 2014.

News in Brief

  1. Commission: Apple 'in breach' of competition law with App Store
  2. India passes 18 million infections and 200,000 fatalities
  3. Czechs stall imports of Russian vaccine
  4. France to phase out lockdown by July
  5. MEPs: Covid-19 pass must not discriminate
  6. Brussels unveils plans to make better EU laws
  7. New online EU terror law is censorship, warn rights groups
  8. Report: Frontex working with Libyan Coast Guard

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. Cyprus-Turkey talks go nowhere in Geneva
  2. Departure of Foster leaves Northern Ireland on edge
  3. Commission under fire for new 'deregulatory' approach to GMOs
  4. Support for gay marriage doubles in Romania
  5. An SNP win won't mean a 2023 independence referendum
  6. Bulgaria accuses Russia of other bomb attacks on Nato
  7. Hungary's power-grab to stay one step ahead of EU
  8. MEPs: EU travel certificate must put end to 'patchwork' rules

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us