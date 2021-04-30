Ticker
MEPs: Covid-19 pass must not discriminate
By EUobserver
The European Parliament, on Thursday, said an "EU Covid-19 certificate", proposed by the European Commission must be able to facilitate free movement without discrimination. They said holders of such a certificate must not be subject to "additional travel restrictions, such as quarantine, self-isolation or testing." They also want it to be universal and accessible to everyone, so as to avoid discrimination against those not yet vaccinated.